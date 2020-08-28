Weather forecast forces postponements for area football teams

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several area high school football games slated for Friday night have been officially postponed due to weather.

Those schedule changes include:

  • Fairport Harbor vs. Mathews (rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.)
  • Beaver Local vs. East Liverpool (rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.)
  • Lisbon vs. Wellsville (rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.)
  • United vs. Columbiana (rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.)
  • St. John vs. Southington (rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.)
  • Southern vs. Leetonia (rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.)
  • Springfield vs. Mineral Ridge (rescheduled for Saturday at 7 p.m.)

This list will be updated at WKBN.com as additional schedule changes are announced.

