YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Six local softball teams were in line for a District Championship on Wednesday, but the weather has forced some changes to that schedule.

The Division I District Championship game in Massillon has been pushed back until Thursday. Boardman and Walsh Jesuit will instead play Thursday at 5 p.m.

The Division IV District Championship game between Bristol and McDonald has also been postponed until Thursday. The first pitch is slated for 5 p.m. at Jackson-Milton.