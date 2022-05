CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The second game of the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers weekend series has been postponed due to poor weather in Northeast Ohio on Saturday.

The two teams will makeup the game as a single contest on July 14 with first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Fans with tickets to Saturday’s game can use the tickets for the July 14 makeup or can exchange their ticket to 51 other games by July 14.

The Guardians and Tigers will be back in action on Sunday at 1:40 p.m.