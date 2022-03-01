BARBERTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team punched its ticket to the Division II Regional Final with a 33-26 win over Canal Fulton Northwest Tuesday night at Barberton High School.

“It’s amazing,” Salem junior Kami Rohm said. “We worked all season for this. It feels so great to accomplish this. We played our butts off the whole game and we just deserve it so much. “

Rohm paced the Quakers with 11 points, while Alivia Davidson-Chuck tallied 9.

Abbie Davidson chipped in with 7 points in the win.

“It’s really special because this is what it was 18 years ago when Coach Dreger and I played.” Head Coach Sarah Hamilton added. “So, to bring that back, and just have that kind of killer defense, it’s just a phenomenal feeling. I’m just so proud of the girls the way they came together and played selfless.”

With the win, Salem improves to 20-4 on the season. The Quakers will face Norton in the Division II Regional Final Friday at 7 p.m. at Barberton High School.