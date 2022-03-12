KITTANING, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team defeated Shanksville Stonycreek 55-29 in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A state tournament.

Watch the video above to hear from the Golden Eagles after the game.

“It’s really exciting,” senior Bellah DiNardo said. “We work really hard for this, and it definitely shows on the court. We came out strong and I’m really proud of all my girls.”

“Anytime you can win in the Sweet 16, we’re happy as heck,” head coach Justin Magestro added. “Very good team that we played against today. Our defense is our mantra and I thought we played tremendous defense. I think at one point we were on an 18-0 run. So, if we can keep defending the rest the way out, I think our chances are pretty good for success each game.”

DiNardo paced the Golden Eagles with 15. Paris Gilmore added 11.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 23-3 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic will play the winner of Bishop Canevin/Otto Eldred in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 15.