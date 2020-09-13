‘We will get it out of our system’: QB Baker Mayfield says Browns will learn from mistakes after loss to Ravens

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 13: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass as Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens applies pressure during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on September 13, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are starting off the 2020 season with a 0-1 record after falling to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6. The Browns haven’t opened a season with a victory since 2004.

Cleveland made several mistakes throughout Sunday’s game, which was Kevin Stefanski’s debut as the team’s head coach.

The coach says he is disappointed in the outcome of the game, but applauded Baltimore for their performance on the field. He even said they “deserved the win.”

“They out coached us, outplayed us. We did a lot of things that losing teams do,” said Stefanski.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield threw an interception on the opening series, which was the first of three Browns turnovers.

The team also had eight penalties, three of which were personal foul face masks.

“We didn’t play complementary football,” he said. “We put our defense in a tough spot a bunch and that’s my responsibility, so that’s on me.”

Stefanski says the team has to “regroup” ahead of Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He says they will be reviewing all of the plays in the match against the Ravens and will better prepare for the next contest.

“We have to take way better care of the football, as a team,” he added.

Mayfield says the loss was a “tough one” for Cleveland, citing that they had good momentum on the first drive but made multiple mistakes.

“We have got to take care of the ball, I know that,” said Mayfield. “We were still in that game. I thought we shot ourselves in the foot, but a great team like the Ravens is going to capitalize on all of your mistakes. And, we saw that in person today.”

Like Stefanski, Mayfield says the team needs to review the footage from this match, learn from their mistakes and play better moving forward.

Mayfield says that while this loss was disheartening, he is confident the team can play better next time.

“We will get it out of our system — that’s the good thing about having a short week, we don’t have time to dwell on it. We will watch it, realize where we went wrong, correct those mistakes and move on to Cincinnati,” he said. “We don’t have a lot of time to dwell on the negative things.”

The Browns host the Bengals Thursday night. Kick off is at 820 p.m.

More stories from WKBN.com: