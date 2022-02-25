ASHTABULA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem girls basketball team topped West Geauga 41-34 in the Division II District Final Friday night.

Watch the video above to hear from the team after Friday’s championship win.

“We were out for revenge,” said Salem head coach Sarah Hamilton. “We had unfinished business to attend to and these girls were hungry. We knew we had the team. We had the defense. We had all the right parts to finish this successfully.”

“We knew it was revenge time,” said Salem junior Abbie Davidson. “We were coming in here tonight and we didn’t have any doubt. We had the game plan laid out. We just knew what we had to do and we just got it.

Tonight marks the Quakers’ first district championship in 18 years. Head coach Sarah Hamilton was a member of that team.

Salem advances to the Division II Regional Semifinals in Barberton next Tuesday at 8 p.m.