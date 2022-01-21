WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding standout Tyriq Ivory scored 19 points in the second half to lead the Raiders past Austintown-Fitch Friday night 62-51.

Ivory led the Raiders with 25 points while Duncan Moy added 18 points in the win.

“This is a big game, a conference game,” Ivory said. “We want to win a conference championship, we haven’t won one in three years so we just trying to come out and handle business after halftime and get the job done.”

“He is a dynamic athlete,” said head coach Keelyn Franklin on Ivory. “His leadership ability is really growing, he is starting to understand when he is locked in and focused, what he can be, and that is something special. So we are going to continue to ride him as long as he continues doing what he is doing.”