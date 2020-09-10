“We want to go all the way” – Mooney girls take down Boardman behind Avery’s two goals

The Cardinals improve to 4-1 following a 4-2 victory over the Spartans Wednesday at YSU

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cardinal Mooney girls soccer team overcame a slow start to defeat Boardman, 4-2 Wednesday at the YSU soccer field on campus.



After a scoreless first 20 minutes, Mooney freshman Sophia Diorio scored the game’s first goal, followed by a penalty kick goal from Mackenzie Avery just minutes later.

The Cardinals led 2-0 at halftime and added goals from Paige Pavlock, as well as another from Avery to widen their lead.

With the win, Mooney improves to 4-1 on the season and travel to Howland next Wednesday for a 7 PM kickoff.

