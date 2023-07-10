BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – Now entering 2023, after the graduation of All-State quarterback Dru DeShields, West Branch doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“We want to continue to score points at a fast rate, and we want to continue to have fun and spread the ball around to a bunch of different playmakers,” said West Branch head coach Tim Cooper.

Scoring 40 points per game is the norm for the Warriors football program and they’ll have a few important guys returning from last year’s 12-2 team.

“We have a smaller senior class but we’ve got a lot of pieces that were back from last year’s team,” Cooper said. “Boston Mullinax had a great year running back for us.”

Mullinax certainly broke out last season, rushing for 1,391 yards and 19 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign.

“You know, being a passing offense and then all of a sudden we run the ball on third down, I was kind of like, you know, like, we’re there, we’re good,” Mullinax said. “I’m really excited. I think we can do that again this year.”

Along with two wideouts that almost reached the 1,000-yard mark in Anthony Perry (888 yards, 9 TDs) and Joey Jackson (991 yards, 11 TDs).

“It’s exciting. I love it. I just can’t wait for Canfield, defending state champs and they beat us last year, so we got to get back at them,” said West Branch junior Joey Jackson.

While the last three West Branch signal callers all earned All-State honors, Cooper feels like senior Beau Alazaus has been prepped for the challenge.

“We kind of have a tradition here at West Branch of having really good quarterbacks and we’ve got a couple really good ones back in our system,” Cooper said. “Beau Alazaus is a 6’6 kid. You know, he’s been our system since his freshman year, has a really good understanding of what we want to do offensively.”

When your returning weapons in Jackson, Perry and Mullinax are coming off breakout sophomore seasons, the future can definitely be bright.

“When we are freshmen, the sophomore classes was like four kids and so a lot of us had to step up as we were freshmen and then that kind of just played in the future and for us, as sophomores,” Mullinax said.

With all those options for Cooper, who has posted the most wins in a two-year span in school history (25), the Warriors are ready to see what’s cooked up for week one.

“He’s very energetic and he’s just, he’s a really good coach and we all love him,” Jackson said. “He’s got a good game plan for us and we just got to execute it now.”

West Branch will travel to take on the defending Division III state champion, the Canfield Cardinals, to open up the season on August 18. Click here for a full schedule for the Warriors.