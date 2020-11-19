“We want a seat at the table” – Warren JFK poised to leave their own mark ahead of Friday’s State Title game

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren JFK football team is back in the Division VII State Title game for the first time since they won it back in 2016.



The Eagles are hoping to carry on the program’s championship tradition, and the Kennedy community has rallied around this team, including former players.

Earlier this week at practice, members of the 2016 State Title team talked to this year’s squad on their ‘forever moment’.

“They won their state championship but we still have one to get ourselves,” said Jesse Likens, Warren JFK senior running back. “So we’ve been motivated I think ever since that point.”

“Those guys are kind of like legends around the halls. You hear their name and think they’re these big figures,” said Eddie Kiernan, Warren JFK junior lineman. “They really gave some perspective as we really have a chance to be like them and engrave our name in history.”

For the first time since that 2016 game against Minster, the Eagles will once again play a team from the Midwest Athletic Conference. The MAC is a dominant football league in Southwest Ohio. Their opponent, New Bremen, has just two losses. One of those losses came to conference foe Coldwater, who’s playing Springfield in the Division 6 State Championship game. Coming in, the Wildcats have rolled off 8-straight wins.

“They play physical football out there but so do we, and we have to use our dominance, our physicality to set the tone in the game,” said Dom Prologo, Warren JFK head coach. “The other big thing is we have to make sure that we protect the football.”

“I think it’s a good matchup. I mean, they’re physical up front but so are we,” said Likens. “We’re just as physical if not way more.”

The Eagles have been tested this postseason, giving up an average of just 10 points in their last three wins against Dalton, Lucas, and Newark Catholic. Now, they’re just one win away from the program’s third state title. Kickoff is set for 1:15 PM Friday at Massillon’s Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.

“Our goal really was never just to get here, it was to win it,” said Kiernan. “So we’re very happy to be here but we want a seat at that table, we want to win.”

“That’s what our program is, that’s what Coach Bayuk built here,” said Prologo. “It was that way back when Coach Napolet was here. Coach Bayuk did a wonderful job of bringing that culture back. So, our guys have known from day one this year that there’s an expectation here that you have to play for championships. That’s what Kennedy is about and that’s what we’re gonna try to do this week.”

