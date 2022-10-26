BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – For a Brookfield football team with high expectations, opening the season with a 52-14 loss to the Ursuline Irish was eye-opening.

“After Week 1, I think it upset the whole team and really just was like a gut feeling for the whole team,” said Brookfield quarterback Donovan Pawlowski. “So we all just worked extra hard getting the extra reps in at practice and getting comfortable with everybody.”

That recipe seems to be working for Pawlowski and the Warriors, who are riding a 9-game winning streak.

“I got to go out and be a leader, the same thing I’ve been doing all season, nothing changes,” Pawlowski said. “The only thing that changes is if we lose, we go home and that’s never a thought in our minds. We think we’re always the best team on the field.”

Head Coach Randy Clark and company are not just winning games, they are rolling. The Warriors are winning by more than four touchdowns per game, with Pawlowski dropping dimes to Isaiah Jones over unsuspecting defenses.

“It’s amazing to have a quarterback like him that can do what he does and get me the ball,” said senior wideout Isaiah Jones. “He always puts it exactly in the right spot for me, and I’m going to go up and get it no matter what.”

So it’s safe to say, this duo is ready to show Division Six what this 5-seed is made of.

“If it comes toward the end of the game, in the fourth quarter, he knows that’s when I’m really in my best mode right there at that point,” said Jones.

History is also on their side. This is the best Brookfield record entering the playoffs since 2015, when the (9-1) Warriors beat Lisbon in the first round.

“Hopefully, we end up getting to states,” Jones said. “We just got to go week by week and then we hope it comes. We got to wish for the best.”