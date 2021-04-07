‘We need to treat the next few weeks as our playoffs’: YSU football aiming for strong finish

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After falling to Western Illinois 27-24, the YSU Football team is looking to get back on track this weekend when they travel to Missouri State.

Watch the video above to hear from the YSU football team.

“I would like to see us just finish the season,” says YSU sophomore defensive lineman Vinny Gentile. “Unfortunately, it’s not looking good for a playoff situation for us or anything like that. So we need to treat the next few weeks as our playoffs, seeing who really wants to be here, who really is dedicated to the program and what we’re working with going into the fall.”

The Penguins have won the last four meetings with the Bears, but this one will not be easy. Missouri State is 4-1 in conference and has high hopes of making the playoffs.

“Missouri State is a very talented football team that went through their bumps,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “They had a little advantage by playing three games in the fall where they had no success, but they were able to practice and learn more about that team. Imagine what we looked like Game 1 to Game 4. There was a difference and they were able to have that in the fall. They came out in the winter season and you could see the improvements, the necessary improvements that they made and that’s why right now they’re sitting at 4-1.”

YSU faces off against Missouri State Saturday at 3pm.