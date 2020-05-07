“We knew we had something special,” Kello remarks on Ursuline’s baseball title run in 2000

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This spring marks the 20th anniversary of Ursuline’s last baseball state championship. The Irish topped Versailles – 4-3 – in the Division III title tilt to give Ursuline their first title since 1988.

Evan Agona – who now serves as Cuyahoga Community College’s baseball coach – points out, “We were actually pretty mediocre the year prior. As we transitioned to our senior year, we knew we had a chance. Collectively, it clicked a little different during that off season.”

“We knew we had something special,” indicates Paul Kello. “I actually quit basketball to throw with our catcher, JT Holt, in the gym during my senior year. Our coaches – Sean Durkin and Bill Metzinger – played on the state championship team in 1988 so they gave us a vision of what needed to be done. We were a very focused group.”

“A lot of teams dream to win a state championship,” Agona says. “Our senior group, we had those conversations. We were focused. We knew we had a shot.”

The team who many thought would be Ursuline’s biggest challenge in the districts was Campbell Memorial. “Many of us played with or against them in Class B,” Agona recalls. “We knew who they were and they knew us. We knew we had to match up against their pitchers. We had a couple good arms also to give us an opportunity.” However, the Red Devils stumbled against Springfield in the post-season. “Actually, our toughest opponent (early on in the tournament) was East Palestine,” Agona adds. “They had a pitcher – Aaron Walker – who went to school at Georgia Tech (drafted by Tampa Bay in 2004). We struck out 20 times against him in a 7-inning game but we were able to survive and move on.”

Ursuline made their way to Columbus by defeating Elyria Catholic (13-8) and Villa Angela-St. Joseph (6-0) in the Massillon Regional. “We just hit the ball during regionals,” Kello recalls. “Evan (Agona), BJ Craig and Garrett Barry – those guys came through for us in the toughest spots over and over. No holes in our lineup from top to bottom. We had guys who loved to walk. Guys like Evan (Agona) that just wanted to hit line drives. He did that all year.”

The Irish went down a day early which Agona attributes to helping the team. “We were young, excited kids. This was before social media so we didn’t really know what to expect. We practiced at Otterbein (in Westerville). It helped us to relax and settle in. Get into the environment and calm the nerves.”

“Coach Durkin told us to keep it simple, continue to do what got us here,” states Kello. “That’s great advice when it comes to moving forward in a tournament. Keep it simple. Do the little things correct and good things will happen.”

The scene at Cooper Stadium was unreal states Agona. “Those schools from the MAC (Midwest Athletic Conference) brought their whole town there. (Our contingent) was parents, family members, maybe a few friends and your girlfriend. It was unlike anything most guys had experienced – playing in that environment. We were prepared though. We played a crazy schedule. The Steel Valley was really good. You’d play against big schools like Boardman and Fitch. We’d play in these tournaments against St. Ignatius and Walsh Jesuit.”

“We were a part of the Steel Valley Conference, representing Youngstown,” Kello agrees. “Our schedule was so hard – that although we were facing good pitching – we felt like we saw it all year. Been there, done that.”

The Irish edged Coldwater – 4-3 – in the state semifinal. Ursuline’s pitcher B.J. Craig hurled 7 innings, striking out 10 and not allowing a single earned run to register the win. “BJ pitched an unbelievable game,” Kello said. “Our defense was as perfect. Greg Ullom at first base was a brick wall.” The Irish outhit the Cavaliers, 9-4.

In the championship contest against Versailles, “the temperature was extremely hot,” remembers Kello – a 2011 Ursuline Hall of Fame recipient. “I started to overthrow on the mound. Coach Metzinger came out. Calmed me down.” Kello went 7 innings, allowed 3 hits, 1 earned run and struck out 8 Tigers. “Before I began my final walk to the mound, I remember coach Durkin saying ‘Paulie, that’s our trophy. It’s coming back to Youngstown’. That trophy resides at 750 Wick Avenue on the north side of Youngstown to this day.” Ursuline won the state crown, 4-3. Justin Adams and Agona each finished with 2 hits. Craig finished with 2 RBIs and a double.

This was the Irish’s first trip to the state tournament in a three of a four-year period (2000, 2001, 2003). The next season, Ursuline returned to the championship game but were turned away by Mount Pleasant (9-1).

Agona praises his former coach (Durkin), “He was a guy who was passionate about what he did – whether it was girls basketball or with us. He enjoyed being a part of all of it. With the staff, us players. He enjoyed that competitive environment.”

“No matter what sport coach Durk(in) coached – he would make an average player great and a good player a superstar,” Kello recounts about their late coach. “He was one of the greatest coaches ever in our area. He has the trophies to back it up.”