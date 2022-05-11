MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The fifth-seeded McDonald softball team scored four runs in the sixth inning to defeat eight-seeded Jackson Milton 8-5 in the Division IV Sectional Final on Wednesday.

“I’m really excited,” said McDonald senior Lucia Wolford. “We have a really young team and we haven’t really gotten a lot of games in this season yet due to the weather. So, I’m really proud of our team. We didn’t give up at all. We kept fighting even though when we were down. So, I’m really proud of us.”

McDonald’s Gianna Mancini went 3-4, recording two RBIs and scoring twice. Wolford also went 3-4, adding two RBIs and scoring once.

“I think we just got really excited and hyped,” Wolford added. “Everyone wanted it and we didn’t want our season to end this way. So, we all got together. We were excited. We were raising and picking each other up, even people who got out. It didn’t matter because of the teammate behind them picked them up and got it done.”

No. 5 McDonald will face No. 6 Lisbon in the Division IV District Semifinals on Monday, May 16.