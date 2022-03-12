KITTANING, Pa. (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team topped Redbank Valley 61-56 in the second round of the PIAA Class 2A state tournament.

Watch the video above to hear from the Golden Eagles after the win.

“I feel great,” senior Gio Magestro said. “We came in knowing it was going to be a hard game and we battled to the end. It was a close game and we just battled. We gave it everything and we came out with the win.”

“We played a tough Redbank Valley team,” head coach Ken Madison said. “They made us work for everything that we had and it’s just a good feeling. Our seniors did a tremendous job and it’s just a good feeling just to get back on the bus and survive and get a chance to play again.”

Gio Magestro paced the Golden Eagles with 19. Elijah Harden and Malik Lampkins-Rudolph finished with 15.

With the win, Kennedy Catholic improves to 23-4 on the season.

Kennedy Catholic will face Portage in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 16.