‘We have to fix us:’ Newton Falls coach ready to rebuild football program

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The last time Newton Falls qualified for the state playoffs was back in 2002, and it’s been 11 years since the Tigers have posted a winning record.

This season, however, they have a new head coach, with a familiar face and simple philosophy on how to turn things around.

“The first thing we had to fix is us. We have to fix our attitude. We have to fix our demeanor. We have to fix how important football is to them,” says Newton Falls head coach Greg Lazzari. “So before we worry about who’s on our schedule, we have to fix us. And that’s not just me talking; that is really what we have to do.”

Greg Lazzari has been a teacher at Newton Falls for the last 12 years, and this will be his second time serving as the Tigers’ head coach.

“We talk about being positive. We’re not going to use the word ‘can’t.’ And the most important play is the next play,” said Lazzari. “When we speak, we speak about picking each other up because none of this is the end of the world. In light of what’s taking place in the world today, football is a small part that we get to have a little normalcy. So we want to have pride in who we are and being on this team.”

The Tigers had a lot of young players on the field last year and are hoping to reap the rewards of that experience this season. But there is one thing that Coach Lazzari hopes to drive home with his team this year.

“Competing and our physicality,” said Lazzari. “It’s not OK not to compete. It is not, and that’s what our guys have to understand. When we step on the field Friday, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we’re going to compete. We’re going to do everything we can to make sure when they come here, or we go there, and they play us, they know they’ve played the Newton Falls Tigers, and we’re going to leave a memory.”