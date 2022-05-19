CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The top-seeded South Range softball team defeated eighteenth-seeded Gilmour Academy 5-1 Thursday to claim its third-straight Division III District Championship.

Watch the video above to hear from South Range head coach Jeff DeRose and sophomore Gretchen Bartels after the big win.

The Raiders trailed 1-0 in the third inning. Kelly Szolek singled to right-center to bring in Jamie Feren to tie the game at 1-1.

Bartels hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning to give the Raiders a 4-1 lead.

Bartels added a solo homer in the sixth to secure the 5-1 victory.

“I just felt once I played a little rough in the field, I just needed to come back and help my team out a little bit more,” Bartels said. “So, that’s what I did.”

“It’s great to get back,” DeRose added. “I tell you what, we played a very good team. A lot of people didn’t rank them high. We did. We knew about them. They’re a good team and they gave us everything we can handle today.”

The Raiders improve to 22-7 on the season and will play Massillon Tuslaw in the Regional Semifinals on Wednesday, May 25.