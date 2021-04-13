‘We have the players to dominate out there’: YSU looking to finish strong in spring season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU football team will wrap up the 2021 spring season this Saturday when they host North Dakota. The Fighting Hawks are currently sitting atop the conference standings and have high hopes of making a run in the playoffs.

For Youngstown State, there will be no playoffs. But the Penguins will be the only team in the conference to play all eight games this spring, and they’ll be playing with a chip on their shoulder this weekend.

“You know, I look at the standings and they might say it’s alphabetical but they put Youngstown dead last,” said YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “We’ve played more games than anybody in the league and we’re still last with one loss. There are other teams with one loss that you can say opted out or quit, and they’re still ahead of us. To me that’s a little disrespectful for the time and effort we put into this season to play football games. But I just want to see our guys fight.”

“We don’t just have the players to compete, we have the players to dominate out there,” said YSU senior tight end Andrew Ogletree. “I see this team, honestly, as a national championship team, a playoff team, just by the way that we can showcase ourselves and the way we’ve been in these tight games. We just got to capitalize on our opportunities, and we’re right there.”

It’s been 60 years since the Fighting Hawks have played in Youngstown. In fact, the last time they did, the game was played at Rayen Stadium back in 1961. On Saturday, they’ll kick off with the Penguins at noon at Stambaugh Stadium.