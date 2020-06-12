‘We have nothing to lose’: Current pandemic not slowing return of Kennedy Catholic varsity football

Kennedy Catholic football is set to return after a six-year varsity hiatus, and things haven't been slowed down by the coronavirus

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – Things are quiet on Friday at Butala Field at Kennedy Catholic High School. But that is set to change this fall.

The Golden Eagles set to bring back their football program after a six-year hiatus. But as they try to hit the ground running, the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an extra set of challenges.

“I am on these kids,” said head coach Joe Harvey. “I have contacted throughout this epidemic and just let them know to workout, and if you need something, I can give you a workout.”

New Castle graduate Joe Harvey will lead Kennedy Catholic into its new era of varsity football. Last year, the Golden Eagles played a JV schedule, something Harvey says put the building blocks down for their comeback.

“I got to teach them how to play the game, though,” Harvey said. “There are some people who haven’t played in years. Last year, I think I had one kid that played the year before; everyone else was at least five years they haven’t played.”

The numbers are starting to grow for Kennedy as well. There were 15 JV players last year, and now, even through the pandemic, they are up over 20 as they are just days away from getting back on the field together.

“We are going to be able to start next week,” said Harvey. “That is really exciting. I already sent out the group message. The captain, I got a hold of him, and he started the group message, and everyone is aware we are starting next week. We are going to shock a lot of people, I think, I am ready to go. I am with that new style offense, it might not work but it is going to be fun to watch. We have nothing to lose, no one expects anything from us.”