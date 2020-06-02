‘We have been waiting for it’ YSU football hits the field for voluntary workouts

After missing the entire spring practice schedule due to the coronavirus, the YSU football team hit the field for the first time for voluntary workouts

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After months of being a part, and missing the entire spring practice slate, the Youngstown State football team was back on the field for voluntary strength and conditioning workouts.

“It felt great,” says YSU freshman quarterback Mark Waid. “It was a dream come true, we have been waiting for it and it felt great. We have to make up for lost time. We missed a lot of opportunity, with a new staff to showcase what we have, you know, and we missed a lot of opportunity to get better as a team. But we know what we have to do; take that with a grain of salt and it just pushes us harder.”

“I am ready to go,” says Dra Rushton, YSU sophomore running back. “I am ready to go, ready to compete here. I want a National Championship. Spring ball, you know, guys were a little disappointed. You were going to be able to get your spot on the depth chart and compete and see where you were going to go, so I think that is what guys missed is just being able to get that opportunity.”

The Penguins football team had multiple, eight to 10-player sessions throughout the day Tuesday with about 47 players into town for workouts as they try to make up for lost time.

“I think we have a lot of guys chomping at the bit,” says strength and conditioning coach Terry Grossetti. “We have a lot of young guys who are going to be stepping up and hopefully they can bring that mentality into every single thing they do and come September 5, we can really let it rip as a football team.”

“You have Coach Grossetti pushing you,” says Waid “Teammates beside you pushing you and going hard. It makes you dig deep and strain more than you could.”

“Man, it is coming fast,” Rushton says. “I am ready. I know Coach Terry is going to work us, I know the new coaching staff is going to work us, so it is all on us. We are going to put the time in, work hard and do what we’ve got to do.”