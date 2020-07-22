‘We have been looking forward to this season for years:’ Jackson Milton returns with leading rusher, big numbers

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jackson Milton finished the season (5-5) last year but returns this season with one of the largest rosters they’ve had in years, and that includes one the Valley’s leading rushers in senior Sean Lengyel.

“Sean is one of the hardest workers that I’ve been around,” says Jackson Milton head coach Nathan Brode. “He is very critical of himself to become a better athlete, and a better competitor and a better person. He wants what’s best for the team, always.”

Lengyel is also fast approaching the school’s all-time rushing record. He racked up well over 1,700 yards rushing last season and hopes to break 2,000 this fall.

“I think one of the main things I bring to the table is my vision,” said Lengyel. “I’m good at seeing the holes and hitting it when I need to.”

Lengyel is one of 13 seniors on the roster this fall, along with Aaren Landis and Frankie Prozy. Both will be joining him in the backfield, but where they lineup is still in question.

“Right now, it’s a quarterback competition, but I have faith in both of them and they know that,” says Brode. “I feel confident in both with what they can do running the ball and throwing the ball, so I’m excited, but it is a competition for sure.”

The Blue Jays do have some holes to fill upfront with just five returning starters on both sides of the ball. But this is a confident group and a senior class that has a history of success.

“We have been looking forward to this season for years,” said Lengyel. “When we were in eighth grade Pee Wees, we were successful, and we’re looking to bring that this year.”

“I think there was a few games on our schedule [last year] that we felt could have gone a different direction for us, and that may have put us in the postseason picture,” said Brode. “And I think that the kids remaining on this team from last year are thinking the exact same thing. So I’m very excited to see what this year has in store.”