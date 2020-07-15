‘We gotta be an ambush’: Howland football could surprise this fall

The Tigers have nearly 80 kids out for football this summer including a 22 seniors

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers took a big step forward last season in year number two of head coach Steve Boyle’s program by adding three wins to the schedule. This year, Howland is looking to take another step forward and surprise a few people.

“We gotta be an ambush,” says Howland head coach Steve Boyle. “We gotta go out and surprise everyone. We gotta keep getting better, keep climbing that mountain, keep trying to reach our full potential.”

The Tigers have nearly 80 kids out for football this summer, including 22 seniors. Quarterback David Burman III will lead the way on offense as a three-year starter behind center.

“He’s developed,” says Boyle. “He’s gotten bigger. He’s gotten stronger. The ball is coming out harder. It’s getting further down the field which is really nice to see.”

Burman will also have a big target to throw to in tight end Brayden Gibson, and an experienced offensive line in front of him.

“I know that they’re going to continue to get better and better throughout the year, and I think it will make improvements in both the run and pass game,” says Howland senior quarterback David Burman. “They both can build off each other. So I think with those guys, as they’re prepared to have a good year, I think it will lead to the same thing for our team as a whole.”

The Tigers haven’t made the playoffs in three years, but there is a confidence growing in Howland.

“We talk about all the time, the process guys. You gotta buy into the process. Buy into the grind. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be tough,” says Boyle. “The thing that we talk about to is, do your one-eleventh. You have a job to do. Go out and do that.”

“We all know what we have to do for this year,” says Burman. “I would say we come in with a great mentality, very positive and high expectations for ourselves.”

“That’s what we talk about, our attitude and effort, and reaching our full potential,” says Boyle. “The kids are doing that and I just want people to see that we’re getting better every week.”