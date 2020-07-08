‘We don’t want any setbacks’: Warren Harding coach discusses summer practice precautions

The Raiders have conducted daily temperature checks and spent hours sanitizing weight rooms and equipment before each practice

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This summer, high school football has been forced to adapt to the ever-changing coronavirus.

Warren Harding, like every other team across the country, has taken precautions over the last month.

“It’s very challenging but the alternative is not to have football,” said Steve Arnold, Warren Harding head football coach.

Wearing helmets and a mask in 90-degree weather is no easy task. But, this has become life with football during the pandemic. Since June 1, every Warren Harding player has had their temperature taken before each practice.

“All I have to do is remind them of where we were a few months ago, and nobody liked that,” Arnold said. “I was in constant communication with our players and they were miserable. I mentioned to the players yesterday to be careful when you leave here because we’re doing everything we can here with sanitizing, the masks, as much social distancing as you can with the game of football.”

So far, no Harding player or coach has tested positive for the virus.

They’re also taking extra steps to sanitize the weight rooms and equipment before every practice. It adds hours to the day, but Arnold said, so far, everyone has been cooperative.

“It’s a sacrifice for everybody if you want to play football in the fall, if you don’t want to have any setbacks where something happens and you have to stop what we’re doing. So you take the extra time,” Arnold said.

If the schedule holds true, the Raiders are set to host Canton McKinley in Week 1 on Friday, Aug. 28, just over seven weeks away.