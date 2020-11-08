“We can be very good on defense,” states West Branch girls basketball coach DeShields

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch won their league, district and advanced to the Final Four before having their season called due to the COVID-19 pandemic just minutes before beginning their matchup with Dayton Carroll. “It definitely was a day, that none of us will forget,” says coach DeShields. “Right now, with everything going on, we want to take it each day, try to keep everyone safe and hope we have a chance to play.”

West Branch Warriors

Coach: Walt DeShields

2019-20 Record: 24-3 (12-0, EBC)

Returning Starters: Junior – Anna Lippiatt

…West Branch will look to replace six seniors who graduated last spring. Peyton Alazaus, the EBC’s Player of the Year, connected on 69 three-point shots. She averaged 13.5 points and 3.4 boards per contest. Hannah Ridgway was named to the First-Team All-EBC after scoring 9.9 points and 6.4 rebounds. Carly Scarpitti (7.1 ppg, 4.0 apg) and Jessica Book (5.0 ppg, 4.4 rpg) both earned Second-Team All-League honors a year ago.

The Lady Warriors return five letter winners including junior Anna Lippiatt (4.9 ppg, 2.2 rpg) and a quartet of seniors – Riley Tuel (2.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg), Emma Egli (1.6 ppg), Bella Laut (1.6 ppg) and Jillian Pidgeon (3.6 ppg). Others to keep an eye on are Ava Decker (SR), Sydney Mercer (JR), Hannah Egli (SO) and three freshmen Mikalyn Fitts, Sophia Gregory and Livvie Showalter.

“Our team has a great mix of experienced upperclassmen,” states DeShields. “They’re returning from a highly successful season with young promising newcomers, with size and talent. It’ll be how they unselfishly come together and develop great team chemistry, which will determine our success. We’ll need to work on new team leaders and establishing some offensive and defensive roles, to achieve our goals.”

2020-21 Schedule

West Branch

Nov. 21 – Garfield

Nov. 24 – at Canfield

Dec. 2 – at Alliance

Dec. 5 – Chippewa

Dec. 9 – at Fitch

Dec. 12 – Marlington

Dec. 16 – at Minerva

Dec. 19 – Canton South

Dec. 21 – at Boardman

Dec. 23 – at Carrollton

Dec. 26 – TBA (at East Palestine)

Dec. 30 – Hubbard

Jan. 6 – Salem

Jan. 9 – Alliance

Jan. 13 – New Philadelphia

Jan. 16 – at Marlington

Jan. 23 – Minerva

Jan. 25 – at McDonald

Jan. 30 – at Canton South

Feb. 3 – at Mooney

Feb. 6 – Carrollton

Feb. 10 – at Salem