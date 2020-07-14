‘We can be explosive’: Boardman’s Thomas leads strong junior class into 2020

Wide receiver Terence Thomas is one of 26 juniors that will look to help the Spartans bounce back from a 3-7 campaign last year

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a subpar season last year, Boardman is ready to get back out there and prove themselves in 2020.

The Spartans are led by a strong, athletic junior class that will make up the majority of their playmakers.

“Our junior class really has to step up and build on that depth,” said head coach Joe Ignazio. “But they’re very experienced and athletic. A lot of our size comes from that junior class.”

The Spartans have around 70 varsity players, 26 of them juniors. Up front, they hope to be more experienced with better depth in the trenches.

Junior Jason Treveri is expected to take over at quarterback. He’s currently injured but will be back in a few weeks. Sean O’Horo returns as a tough runner in the backfield. On the outside, all eyes are on returners Cam Thompson and Terence Thomas, both current MAC recruits.

“They’re completely different,” Ignazio said. “Terence is that dynamic, athletic kid that you can move all over the field. Cam is that traditional put ’em out wide and he’ll go up and get the ball.”

“I feel like we can do really good,” Thomas said. “We have a bunch of athletes on our team and we can be really explosive. I feel pretty confident about us. I think we’re going to be really improved. I mean, last year, we had 11 sophomores starting. So it’s just a year more experience, a year more of toughness, mental reps, just getting better.”

The Spartans will have to be better defensively with more consistent tackling late in games. Last year, three of their losses came by a combined 10 points, two of those in overtime.

“I mean, realistically, my expectations are we gotta be better than we were a year ago,” Ignazio said.

“A lot of people counting us based on last year, and they haven’t seen anything yet,” Thomas said.

“Everyone’s got an edge on their shoulder this year after last year,” O’Horo said. “So it’s going to be a good year.”