‘We can be a handful’: Howland boys soccer ready for another run at State

The Tigers will face Lima Shawnee in the state semifinals Wednesday night at Lexington High School

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Howland boys soccer team is back in the State Final Four for the second straight season. The Tigers will face Lima Shawnee (17-2-1) in the semifinals Wednesday night at Lexington High School.

Watch the video above to hear from Howland head coach Brian Stiles, and Tigers senior Gabriel Altawil.

The Tigers are undefeated at (20-0-1) this season with just one tie on their resume. Standing in their way is Lima Shawnee, a team riding a 16-game win streak.

Both the state semifinals and the championship will be played on natural grass, so the Tigers were preparing by practicing on grass at Howland Middle School Tuesday night.