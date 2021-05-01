We are the Champions! Youngstown State softball clinches regular season Horizon League title

With their win over Cleveland State Saturday afternoon, Youngstown State earned the Horizon League regular season championship

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team earned the Horizon League regular season championship on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Cleveland State.

Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the Penguins following the win.

The two teams battled to extra innings, allowing just a run each until the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Avrey Schumacher hit a walk-off, two-run home run to left field to give the Penguins the win.

It was Schumacher’s lone hit of the game.

Elle Buffenbarger pitched a gem for YSU, pitching a complete game and allowing just one run on eight hits with nine strikeouts.

Youngstown State will now host the Horizon League tournament after the regular season is completed.

