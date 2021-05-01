We are the Champions! Youngstown State softball clinches regular season Horizon League title

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team earned the Horizon League regular season championship on Saturday with a 3-1 win over Cleveland State.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the Penguins following the win.
The two teams battled to extra innings, allowing just a run each until the eighth inning.
In the bottom of the eighth, Avrey Schumacher hit a walk-off, two-run home run to left field to give the Penguins the win.
It was Schumacher’s lone hit of the game.
Elle Buffenbarger pitched a gem for YSU, pitching a complete game and allowing just one run on eight hits with nine strikeouts.
Youngstown State will now host the Horizon League tournament after the regular season is completed.