YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Day One of spring football is in the books at Youngstown State. The Penguins completed the first of fourteen practices that will take place over the next four weeks.

Watch the video above to hear our full interview with head coach Doug Phillips about the start of spring ball.

“We are a lot better than where we were day one of last summer, and that’s because of the offseason training we’re able to do,” says YSU head coach Doug Phillips. “We’re running an organization, you’ve got to make sure all the arrows are pointing in the same direction, whether it’s your coaching staff, whether it’s your off the field staff, academics, strength and conditioning, training room, and I really, for the first time, when I come, I feel great. I feel like the arrows are all pointing in the right direction.”

YSU boasts the largest signing class in school history this year, including 13 transfers to the football program. The Penguins also have five new coaches on staff, all of which took part in the spring practice opener this morning.

“We are light-years ahead because we’ve had time to go through two seasons and see what we can do,” says Phillips. “We’ve got a lot of returning starters on both sides of the ball that had played a lot of football. To see the strength gains that they are able to get the last three months, the weight gains we’re able to do, we say that size matters in this league. You got to be big and you got to be strong. So now to take what we did in the weight room and be able to transfer that to the field. Day one practice, I feel a lot better than we did day one, whether it was the fall or last spring because of that growth.”

The spring football season will conclude with the annual Spring Game on Saturday, April 23rd.