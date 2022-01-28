POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland boys basketball team outscored Poland 19-9 in the 3rd quarter to pace their way to a win over their rivals 58-41.

“That is a really tough team to play against,” said Struthers head coach Nick Wernicki. “They are so well-coached, play so hard, so physical. I am just so proud of my kids, the way we competed tonight and the way we just kept going and going and going, throughout the whole game.”

Nick DelGratta led Struthers with 15 points while Dante Colarossi had 14 and Sal Schaffer added 12 on the night.

“Shoot the ball right, get rebounds, pressure them good, stay on the ball. It is so big, we are competing for the league, trying to get that,” said Colarossi.

For Poland, Ross Dedo had a game-high 19 points while Christian Colosimo added 13.

With the win, Struthers moves to 10-4 while Poland falls to 11-5.