MASSILLON, Ohio (WKBN) – Waynedale rolled past South Range 14-1 in the Division III Baseball Regional Final at Massillon Washington High School.

The Golden Bears plated four runs in the top of the first inning to take a 4-0 lead.

Timmy Short delivered a two-run single. Later in the inning, Shane Coblentz reached on an error and later scored a run. Waynedale added a sac-fly to cap off the scoring in the first inning.

Waynedale added two more runs in the second inning when Jayden Schlabach added a two-run single to increase the lead to 6-0.

The Golden Bears scored eight additional runs in the top of the fourth inning, blowing the game wide open with a 14-0 lead.

South Range ends the season with a record of 23-8.

Waynedale advances to face the winner of Toledo Ottawa Hills/Milan Edison in the Division III State Semifinals.

The game will be played on Friday, June 9 at 4 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron.