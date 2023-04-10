MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Sydnie Watts struck out 15 while allowing a single hit in Fitch’s 11-0 win over Anderson (KY) from Myrtle Beach.

Watts also belted a home run and two singles to finish with three runs batted in. Morgan Roby and McKenna Hogan each had a double and Ashlee McLean added a triple for the Falcons.

Tuesday, Fitch (7-0) will play against Bamberg-Ehrhardt (SC) at 10 am.

Lacey Osborne had Anderson’s lone hit which was a double.

The Bearcats are scheduled to meet Greenbrier Christian Academy from Chesapeake, Virginia on Wednesday.