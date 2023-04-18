AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In their first game back from an impressive trip to Myrtle Beach where they outscored opponents 49-0, Austintown Fitch softball returned home and kept up the winning way by taking down Riverside 9-3.

View extended highlights from the game above.

Fitch ace Sydnie Watts was dominant yet again, striking out the first 10 Riverside batters of the game in order and finished with 16 K’s. Watts would also add a solo home run in the third inning to help out her cause on the mound.

Fitch junior shortstop Ayla Ray smacked two balls over the fence (first inning, fourth inning) while Kylie Folkwein, Tina Montgomery and Morgan Roby also smacked home runs the win.

Fitch improves to 11-0 on the season and will play their next home game on Friday, April 21 as they host Archbishop Hoban.