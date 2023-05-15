YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sydnie Watts tossed a no-hitter to lead Austintown Fitch to an 11-0 win over Madison in the Division I District Semifinals on Monday afternoon at Youngstown State.

Watts struck out 15 batters in the win. She also hit a pair of home runs for the Falcons, finishing the game with 3 RBI’s.

Ayla Ray, Morgan Roby and Abby Toth each drove in two runs for Fitch. Caitlin Mitchell, Kylie Folkwein added one RBI apiece.

With the win, Austintown Fitch remains unbeaten at 17-0 on the season.

The Falcons advance to face Mentor in the Division I District Championship game Wednesday at 5 p.m. at YSU.