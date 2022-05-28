YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Austintown-Fitch softball team fell in the Division I Regional Final to North Canton Hoover 5-3 on Saturday evening.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Falcons would jump on the Vikings early as Ayla Ray scored on a wild pitch to give Fitch a 1-0 lead.

But Hoover would answer with a run in the first and a run in the second to take a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, Fitch freshman Sydnie Watts would smack a two-run home run to right center to give the Falcons a 3-2 lead.

But the lead would only last until the bottom half of the inning as Hoover answered with three runs in their half of the inning to take a 5-3 lead.

Austintown-Fitch finishes the season 23-3.