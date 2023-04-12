NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WKBN) – Fitch improves to 9-0 following their 4-0 win Wednesday morning over Greenbrier Christian Academy (VA).

Sydnie Watts was once again dominant from the center circle. Watts tossed a one-hitter and struck out 16 batters.

Ayla Ray finished with a pair of hits, including a triple in the first inning. Ray scored the first run of the game.

Tina Montgomery also finished with two hits and drove in three runs. McKenna Hogan belted a double as well.

Tomorrow, the Falcons are scheduled to meet Elizabeth Seton (MD).

The Gators (9-4) will be matched against Anderson County (KY) tomorrow as well.