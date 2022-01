CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – The Liberty girls basketball team raced past Champion on Monday night, 65-35.

Watch the video above to see highlights from the game.

The Leopards jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Demi Watch led Liberty with a game-high 27 points while Aaliyah Foster had 22.

For Champion, Isabella Meyer had a team-high 17 with three three-pointers on the evening.

With the win, the Leopards move to 12-0 on the season while Champion falls to 8-2.