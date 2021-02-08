Watson & Foster each score 17; Liberty gets by Crestview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Demi Watson and Aaliyah Foster each scored 17 points as Liberty topped Crestview, 53-46.
Mia Parker also finished in double-figures with 10 points for the Lady Leopards.
Liberty (6-9) snapped a three-game slide. They’ll welcome Champion on Wednesday.
Last year in the playoffs, Crestview upset the top-seeded Leopards (69-53) in the Struthers District Semifinal.
Crestview had a pair of scorers close out their night with double-digits – Krista Perry (14) and Payton Huff (10).
The Rebels (11-9) will be matched against Brookfield on Thursday.