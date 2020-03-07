Waterloo too much for Springfield in Division III District Championship

The Tigers finish the season with a record of (18-7)

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team saw their tournament run come an end Friday night, with a 60-47 loss to Waterloo in the Division III District Championship game.

The win marks the first District Title for the Vikings since 1989. Waterloo was led by senior Vaughn Dorsey, who finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Kyle Shockley added 20 for the Vikings who advance to play LaBrae in the Regionals next Wednesday at 8pm at the Canton Fieldhouse.

Springfield senior Evan Ohlin led the Tigers with 17 points. Sophomore Beau Brungard added 13 points, and Drew Clark chipped in 12 for Springfield, who finishes the season at (18-7).