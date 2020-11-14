Waterloo seeks more success on the basketball court this winter

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Waterloo’s 2019-20 season was a magical ride which saw the Vikings come away with the MVAC title, a District championship and a victory in the Regionals (over LaBrae, 72-47). However, we’ll never know how far they may have gone as the OHSAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waterloo Vikings

Coach: Jason Wise

2019-20 record: 24-2 (13-1, MVAC)

Last ranked: #9 in Division III on February 10, 2020

Returning starters: Seniors Kyle Shockley and Joe Ward

Coach Wise expects his team to be competitive while competing for the league title.

“We like the group of kids we have coming back. If we can stay healthy and defend on a consistent basis, we believe we can contend. Having Shockley back is a bonus for us, and we’ll lean on him heavily to lead some younger guys that haven’t been through the battles yet,” Wise said.

The keys for a successful year in Atwater will be rebounding.

“We’re not as big as last year,” points out Wise. “So, that’ll be the key in us being able to get out and run the floor. We’ll also need to be solid defensively whether it’s zone or man-to-man.”

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)

McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)

Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)

Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)

Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)

Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)

2020-21 Schedule

Waterloo

Dec. 1 – Windham

Dec. 4 – at Mineral Ridge

Dec. 8 – Sebring

Dec. 11 – Springfield

Dec. 15 – at McDonald

Dec. 18 – at Lowellville

Dec. 19 – vs. Marlington (at Mount Union)

Dec. 22 – at Crestwood

Dec. 29 – at United

Jan. 5 – Mogadore

Jan. 8 – Western Reserve

Jan. 12 – at Jackson-Milton

Jan. 15 – Mineral Ridge

Jan. 19 – at Alliance

Jan. 22 – at Sebring

Jan. 26 – at Springfield

Jan. 29 – McDonald

Feb. 2 – Warren JFK

Feb. 5 – Lowellville

Feb. 9 – at Western Reserve

Feb. 12 – Jackson-Milton

Feb. 16 – at West Branch