Waterloo seeks more success on the basketball court this winter

ATWATER, Ohio (WKBN) – Waterloo’s 2019-20 season was a magical ride which saw the Vikings come away with the MVAC title, a District championship and a victory in the Regionals (over LaBrae, 72-47). However, we’ll never know how far they may have gone as the OHSAA tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Waterloo Vikings
Coach: Jason Wise
2019-20 record: 24-2 (13-1, MVAC)
Last ranked: #9 in Division III on February 10, 2020
Returning starters: Seniors Kyle Shockley and Joe Ward
Coach Wise expects his team to be competitive while competing for the league title.
“We like the group of kids we have coming back. If we can stay healthy and defend on a consistent basis, we believe we can contend. Having Shockley back is a bonus for us, and we’ll lean on him heavily to lead some younger guys that haven’t been through the battles yet,” Wise said.
The keys for a successful year in Atwater will be rebounding.
“We’re not as big as last year,” points out Wise. “So, that’ll be the key in us being able to get out and run the floor. We’ll also need to be solid defensively whether it’s zone or man-to-man.”
2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings
Waterloo – 13-1 (24-2)
McDonald – 11-3 (22-4)
Springfield – 11-3 (18-7)
Sebring – 7-7 (15-9)
Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (9-15)
Lowellville – 4-10 (13-12)
Western Reserve – 3-11 (6-17)
Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (8-16)
2020-21 Schedule
Waterloo
Dec. 1 – Windham
Dec. 4 – at Mineral Ridge
Dec. 8 – Sebring
Dec. 11 – Springfield
Dec. 15 – at McDonald
Dec. 18 – at Lowellville
Dec. 19 – vs. Marlington (at Mount Union)
Dec. 22 – at Crestwood
Dec. 29 – at United
Jan. 5 – Mogadore
Jan. 8 – Western Reserve
Jan. 12 – at Jackson-Milton
Jan. 15 – Mineral Ridge
Jan. 19 – at Alliance
Jan. 22 – at Sebring
Jan. 26 – at Springfield
Jan. 29 – McDonald
Feb. 2 – Warren JFK
Feb. 5 – Lowellville
Feb. 9 – at Western Reserve
Feb. 12 – Jackson-Milton
Feb. 16 – at West Branch
