Waterloo finished with 8 players batting over .300

ATWATER Ohio (WKBN) – Waterloo was eliminated from the Division III Struthers Sectional Semifinal by Crestview on May 14. The Vikings had 8 batters who finished with above .300 averages and had at least 30 at bats. Matthew DeAngelis, Devon Beans and Luke Simons all were named to the Second-Team All-MVAC this spring. Gavin English was an honorable mention recipient.
2019 Waterloo Baseball Stats
Head Coach: Joe Perretta
Record: 8-13
Individual Stats
Batting Average
Tucker Brown – .387 (20-50)
Devin Curtiss – .366 (11-30)
Bryce Booth – .348 (15-43)
Matthew DeAngelis – .318 (21-66)
Hits
Matthew DeAngelis – 21
Tucker Brown – 20
Luke Simons – 19
Gavin English – 19
Runs Scored
Matthew DeAngelis – 17
Luke Simons – 16
Gavin English – 16
Doubles
Bryce Booth – 5
Trey Huth – 4
Matthew DeAngelis – 4
Triples
Bryce Booth – 3
Runs Batted In
Tucker Brown – 14
Bryce Booth – 12
Devon Beans – 12
Pitching Wins
Will Wise – 3-3
Devon Beans – 3-4
Earned Run Average
Brycen Colbert – 5.25 (28 IP)
Innings Pitched
Devon Beans – 31.1
Brycen Colbert – 28
Will Wise – 27.1
Strikeouts
Devon Beans – 26
Will Wise – 20
Brycen Colbert – 19
Saves
Matthew DeAngelis – 1