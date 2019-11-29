WATCH: Farrell out for “revenge” against Clairton in Friday’s Western Final

FARRELL, Pa (WKBN) – Farrell and Clairton are two programs that have combined for seven State Championships and 29 District Titles.



But lately, this rivalry has been all about the Bears with Clairton beating Farrell in four consecutive Western Finals.

“This game isn’t really about X’s and O’s, it’s about the mental state and just getting over that hump,” said head coach Anthony Pegues. “They’re going to try to intimidate and do what they do best and we’re just talking to our kids about getting over the hump.”

“My heart’s pumping now we want to win, just thinking about it,” said lineman Gary Satterwhite. “We gotta do this for Farrell, we should win for Farrell, we should win for everybody in Farrell that hasn’t won, it’s just for everybody.”

“It’s time for revenge, we’re tired of them. they’re talking down on us, no respect,” said quarterback Raymond Raver Jr. “We’re just going to show them who we are finally. We’re tired of being the underdog, we shouldn’t be the underdog in the first place.”

Emotions will be running high for both teams Friday and the Steelers like their chances this year, based on their size and skill up front with one of the best offensive lines in the state.

“They have to stop our run game,” said Satterwhite. “We just have to ground and pound, be more physical, talk up front just make sure we do all of our responsibilities and all of our assignments.”

Farrell will look to win back-to-back State Titles for the second time in school history. Based on the new competitive balance regulations in the PIAA, this could be their last year in Class A.

“We definitely want to go out on top in Class A and what better way to do it then by beating Clairton in Class A,” said Pegues. “So we’ll try to win that crown, back-to-back crowns there and then we’ll go up to Double-A and compete as well.”