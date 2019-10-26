Watch: Zyere Rodgers breaks free for 61 yards leading to a Mooney TD

Mooney's Zaire Rogers' run gets the Cardinals into the Red Zone

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The classic rivalry of Ursuline and Mooney started with some fireworks from Cardinal Mooney’s Zyere Rodgers.

Rodgers broke free for a 61-yard run that led to a Mooney touchdown putting the Cardinals ahead 7-0 in the second quarter.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.