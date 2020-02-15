WATCH: YSU’s Schires sets freshman three-point record as Penguins snap 6-game losing streak

Maddie Schires now has 57 three-pointers and counting this season, the most ever by a YSU freshman.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU women’s basketball team scored 47 points in the second half and had five players score in double figures as it beat Cleveland State 84-72 on Saturday afternoon at Beeghly Center.

Maddie Schires made four 3-pointers and set YSU’s record for 3-pointers in a season by a freshman with 57. Her record-breaking 3 punctuated an 18-7 run in the third period that put the Penguins ahead 56-51, and YSU went on to lead for the final 13 minutes of the game.

McKenah Peters scored a team-high 18 points, freshmen Jen Wendler and Quinece Hatcher both had 14, and Chelsea Olson scored 12 points to go along with six assists and six rebounds. Wendler and freshman Taylor Petit both grabbed a game-best eight rebounds, and YSU won the rebounding battle 44-27.

The Penguins snapped a six-game losing skid by posting their highest scoring total of conference play. YSU shot 48.3 percent from the field, went 7-for-21 from 3-point range and made 19 of its 23 attempts from the free-throw line.

Mariah White led Cleveland State with a game-high 33 points, but the next-highest Viking has eight points. CSU shot 58.8 percent in the first period but shot below 36 percent in the final three quarters.

Youngstown State is now 12-13 overall and 5-9 in Horizon League play while Cleveland State dropped to 17-8 and 7-7.

Youngstown State will play two more home games next week as it wraps up its five-game homestand. The Penguins will host Detroit Mercy on Friday at 7 p.m., and their final home game of the regular season will be next Sunday at 1 p.m. versus Oakland.

Courtesy: YSU Sports Information