WATCH: YSU’s rally falls short to Milwaukee; Penguins drop 3rd straight conference game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The YSU men’s basketball team fought back from a 10-point second-half deficit to force overtime, but Milwaukee escaped with a 75-73 win on Thursday evening at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins trailed 42-32 at halftime but scored 13 straight points behind a strong defensive stretch to get back in the game. YSU led 62-56 with 5:15 remaining in the second half, but it scored just four points the rest of regulation as Milwaukee rallied to force the extra session.

Missed free throws were costly for both teams, but especially for the Penguins as they lost on Rosselli Court for the first time in 2019-20. Youngstown State missed five free throws in the final 3:08 of regulation, and it went 9-for-22 in the first 40 minutes.

With the loss, Youngstown State dropped to 11-10 overall, 4-4 in Horizon League play and 8-1 at Beeghly Center. Milwaukee evened its overall record at 10-10 and jumped the Penguins in the standings with a 5-3 conference mark.

Donel Cathcart III led Youngstown State with 19 points, and he made three of the Penguins’ five 3-pointers in the game. Darius Quisenberry had 17 points and eight assists, and Naz Bohannon matched him with 17 points.

Two Panthers had double-doubles as DeAndre Abram had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Josh Thomas posted 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Both teams blistered the nets from the field in the first six minutes. Bohannon had eight points at the first media timeout, and Cathcart’s second 3-pointer of the game put YSU ahead 16-15 at the 14:50 mark of the opening half. Milwaukee followed with a basket on its next possession to go up 17-16, and the teams were a combined 15-for-17 from the field at that point.

Youngstown State scored just 16 points the rest of the half, but it still led 26-22 with 9:08 left on a Jelani Simmons 3-pointer. Milwaukee outscored the Penguins 20-6 the rest of the half and led 42-32 at halftime.

YSU committed 11 first-half turnovers, which led to a 9-0 edge in points off turnovers for the Panthers.

Youngstown State will try to split the weekend when it hosts Green Bay on Saturday at 2 p.m.

