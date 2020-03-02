WATCH: YSU’s Quisenberry making his mark in Penguins’ record book

Darius Quisenberry ranks fourth in the Horizon League in scoring this season, averaging almost 17 points per game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State point guard Darius Quisenberry became just the second sophomore in school history to be named First-Team All-Horizon League on Monday.

Watch the video above to hear what Quisenberry and head coach Jerrod Calhoun said about the league honor.

Quisenberry ranks fourth in the Horizon League in scoring this season, averaging almost 17 points per game. He also ranks among the top ten in the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio, assists, free-throw percentage, field-goal percentage and steals.

YSU senior guard Devin Morgan was also named the Horizon League’s Sixth Player of the Year. Junior guard Garrett Covington was named to the conference’s All-Defensive Team.