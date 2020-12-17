Watch: YSU’s Doug Phillips recaps his first recruiting class for Penguins

Six of Wednesday's eight signees are offensive players, including three offensive linemen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State football program added eight new members to its 2021 signing class on Wednesday — the first group for head coach Doug Phillips.



Phillips has been on the job for just ten months, putting together his first class with a focus on the 300-mile radius surrounding Youngstown.

At a virtual press conference Wednesday, Phillips discussed what he was looking for in his recruits. The Penguins value players from winning programs who have proven themselves under quality coaches and against quality opponents.

“We really believe in the hometown hero and trying to get young men to buy into what we’re building in our program,” Phillips said. “It’s less of us and more of everyone else. We want our players to represent the Valley.”

Phillips said 23 of the 40 defensive scholarship players are either freshmen or redshirt freshmen. So the Penguins went after more offensive players, with an emphasis on the offensive line.

Poland standout Karter Kellgren headlines a group of three linemen, along with EJ Johnson (St. Francis DeSales, Toledo) and Jackson Wassler (St. Xavier, Cincinnati).

Watch the video above to hear more about YSU’s 2021 signing class.

Here’s a list of all eight players:

Brandon Alexander (QB) 6-3, 210 – Alliance, Ohio; Alliance

Luke Hensley (WR) 6-2, 195 – Medina, Ohio; Medina

EJ Johnson (OL) 6-6, 240 – Toledo, Ohio; St. Francis DeSales

Karter Kellgren (OL) 6-4, 300 – Poland, Ohio; Poland

J’Shun Rushing (WR) 6-3, 185 – Toledo, Ohio; Toledo Central Catholic

Da’Shun Tanner (DB) 5-11, 190 – Toledo, Ohio; Toledo Central Catholic

Jackson Wassler (OL) 6-7, 275 – Cincinnati, Ohio; St. Xavier

Preston Zandier (LB) 6-2, 205 – Pittsburgh, Pa.; Thomas Jefferson

Phillips said the combined high school record for the eight players this past season was 41-17 with two state championships.