WATCH: YSU’s Bo Pelini talks about passing of legendary coach Hayden Fry

Bo Pelini started his coaching career under Hayden Fry at the University of Iowa back in 1991

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Legendary coach Hayden Fry passed away Tuesday at the age of 90. And the ripple effects of his death can be felt at college football programs across the country, including here in Youngstown.

Youngstown State head coach Bo Pelini started his coaching career as graduate assistant under Fry at the University of Iowa back in 1991. Today Pelini offered his condolences saying, “There was a lot of heavy hearts yesterday when he passed away because he impacted a lot of people, players and coaches alike.”

