YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the first time in Youngstown State history, both the men’s and women’s teams are heading to the NCAA Tournament.

For the men, it is the first time in program history that they are advancing to the tournament.

As for the women, they are heading back to the tournament for the sixth time in program history.

The YSU men will travel to 4-seed Ohio State to take on the Buckeyes on Friday.

As for the women, they will travel to Virginia for their first round game to face the 5th-seeded Cavaliers.

Both teams are advancing to the NCAA Tournament after winning the Horizon League championships on Sunday.