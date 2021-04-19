Watch: YSU softball breaking records with every win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State softball team is on a roll.

The Penguins have won six in a row and 19 of their last 21 games. They currently sit atop the Horizon League standings, and their 20 conference wins are already the most in program history.

Watch the video above to hear from the Penguins.

After having the season taken away last year due to COVID, this team is taking full advantage of every opportunity this spring.

“When something is taken away from you like it was, I think the realization came too., it’s refreshed them,” says YSU head coach Brian Campbell. “They understood that they enjoy this game and something can be taken away that quick, I think it carried on into this year.”

“This year is so fun. Anyone can step up at any moment. And a ton of people have stepped up in the big moments,” says YSU pitcher Elle Buffenbarger. “We’re winning a lot of games, which I like to win, I’m a competitor. That’s the most important thing to me is the win at the end of the day. So it’s really exciting.”

YSU will start a 4-game series with Robert Morris on Friday. First pitch is slated for 2:30pm.